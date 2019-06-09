|
Susan Luckie Hoover
Hanover - Susan Luckie Hoover of Hanover, PA, age 76,
left her earthly home in her sleep on June 3rd,
in Homewood at Plum Creek and is now in heaven with Christ.
Susan "Sue" was a mother to Ann Hoover Saum of Lemoyne, PA and Ellie Hoover Bechtle of Vienna, VA. She leaves behind her two grandsons Ross and Tyler Bechtle and Son-in-law, Jeff Bechtle of Vienna, VA. Her surviving brothers are Robert R. Luckie III of Hilton Head Island, SC and Dr. Peter Luckie of Glen Allen, VA. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Ross Luckie, Jr. and Frances "Tans" Snyder Luckie of Hanover, PA. Sue was a graduate of Penn State University in 1965 and received her Masters in Education from Shippensburg University. In 1970 she began teaching 3rd grade at Hanover Street Elementary School until her retirement in 1999. "Mrs. Hoover" touched many lives in such a positive way. Sue always enjoyed watching sports especially her daughters' games as family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and eating hard shell crabs. Sue's passion by far was Penn State football. We Are! Arrangements have been made with the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. The immediate family will have a private memorial service in Frederick, MD, her birth place. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Benevolent Fund at Homewood or
[email protected]
Published in Evening Sun on June 9, 2019