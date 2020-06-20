Susan M. Kijek
Susan M. Kijek

Fairview Twp. - Susan M. Kijek, 73, of Fairview Twp., New Cumberland, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home.

She retired as a secretary for the Commonwealth of PA, Dept. of Public Welfare, Harrisburg. Susan was of the Roman Catholic Faith and a member of the 1965 graduating class of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She enjoyed the beach, dining out with friends and family and loving her cats. Born in Hanover on May 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. "Chick" and Rhea M. (Grove) Lawrence.

Surviving are a nephew and his wife, Bart T. and Beth A. Parr of York and a great niece, Holly A. Parr currently of Las Vegas, NV.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, McSherrystown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (www.stjude.org/), 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
