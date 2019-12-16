Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
McSherrystown - Susan M. Kuhn, 63, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at UMPC - Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Cyril J. "Pete" Kuhn with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.

Born January 24, 1956 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Elvin S. and Grandlyn E. (Hockensmith) Bream.

Sue retired from ESAB in Hanover. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown, and was a graduate of Hanover High School. Sue loved helping others, volunteering with various organizations, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Elveita "Veita" Hummer and husband Matthew and Christopher Kuhn and wife Natalie, all of Hanover; four grandchildren, Adyson, Jackson, Bronson, and Logan; four brothers, Alvin J. Beam of Hanover, Glen F. Bream of FL, George S. Bream of New Oxford, and Ronald J. Bream of Hanover; and four step-siblings, Larry Lauchman, Kathryn Miller, Wayne Reid, and Connie Mummert. She was preceded in death by a step-sister, Janet Bollinger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Friends and relatives will be received 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -