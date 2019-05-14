|
Susan M. McMaster
Hanover - Susan M. McMaster, 50, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Kenneth A. McMaster to whom she was married for five years.
Born April 14, 1969 in York, she was the daughter of Nancy L. (Sourbier) Warner of Hanover and Charles O. Reynolds and wife Joyce of Abbottstown.
Sue was previously a nurse at Manor Care North, the Brethren Home, and Homewood at Plum Creek, and was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in East Berlin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Kirsten Long and husband Alexander of McSherrystown, and Megan Kemper and fiancé Daniel Solt of York; one step-son, Kenneth McMaster of Hanover; two grandchildren, Symphony Dawn Kemper and Abigail Charlotte Long; two siblings, Charles W. Reynolds of York and Karl L. Reynolds of Abbottstown; a step-brother Howard Daniels III of Abbottstown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a step-sister Jennifer Dawn Daniels.
A celebration of life service will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 14, 2019