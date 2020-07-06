Suzan (Reed) Boch
Gettysburg, PA - Suzan Nannette (Reed) Boch, 81, entered into God's eternal care on July 3, 2020.
Suzan loved her family, times spent camping and boating at Raystown, and the family trips to the beach. She enjoyed taking pictures, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Born November 2, 1938 in Gettysburg, PA and lifelong resident of Adams County, she was the daughter of the late J. Thomas and Ethel LaRue (Rohrbaugh) Reed. She was the wife of Thomas Boch who died August 17, 1993.
Suzan was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, in Gettysburg where over the years she enjoyed serving in the nursery, and coordinating The Joy Fellowship Group events.
Suzan retired from GGS Information Services (formerly known as General Graphic Services), York, where she worked for over 35 years. In previous years she worked at both the Gettysburg Shoe Factory, Gettysburg, and Sylvania Shoe Factory, McSherrystown.
Suzan was a member of Daughters of American Revolution, Daughters of Colonization, and Adams County Council of Republican Women. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader, Fairfield.
Suzan is survived by two daughters, Judith Hartman, New Oxford, and Jeanne Hare, Gettysburg, four sons, William Boch and his wife Mary, Lewisberry, Bob Boch, Orrtanna, Thomas Boch Jr, Colorado, Jim Boch and his wife Kelly, Colorado, eleven grandchildren, Christopher Hare and his wife Jennifer, Aspers, Alex Hare and his wife Kimberly, Hanover, Andrew Hare, Shippensburg, Emily Hare, Baltimore, Wendy Wherley and her husband Dan, Biglerville, Jamie Ritz and her husband Joe, Emmitsburg, William Boch Jr. and his wife Krista, Smithsburg, Bailey Boch, Lewisberry, Sebastian Boch, Colorado, Jasper Boch, Colorado, Ruby Boch, Colorado, ten great grandchildren, Sean and Makayla Lindsey, Ella and Gibson Hare, Ezekiel Mullen, Layla Wherley, Garrett, Edwin, and Davis Ritz, Laurel Lee Boch, eight siblings, Joan Gebhart, Gettysburg, Joseph Reed, Galeton, James Reed, Gettysburg, Pat Gardner, New Oxford, Sandra Angell, Gettysburg, Betty Baker, New Oxford, Jay Reed, Gettysburg, John Reed, Gettysburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Suzan was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheri Boch, Colorado, three siblings, Peggy Breighner, Gettysburg, Sally Reed, Abbottstown, Jack Reed, Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, and service will begin at 11:00 AM at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg with Pastor Adam Hedge, and Pastor Emeritus Steve Baker officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
. Serving as pallbearers will be five of her grandsons, Christopher Hare, Alex Hare, Andrew Hare, William Boch Jr., and Bailey Boch. Memorial contributions may be made to: Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.