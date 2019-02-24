|
|
Suzanne Elizabeth (Price) Rebert
Littlestown - Suzanne Elizabeth (Price) Rebert, 95, formerly of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of Atlee Ferner Rebert, who died on July 29, 2017. They were married for 72 years. Born on April 13, 1923, in Minersville, Pennsylvania, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Ralph Lee Price and Ivy Mae (Millican) Price.
Her mother traveled through Ellis Island, New York, to come to America.
She was a 1939 Minersville High School and a 1942 Pennsylvania State University graduate (at age 19) with an English degree. Along the way, she became a strong advocate for concise language and correct spelling and punctuation, as well as thank you notes. She met her husband, Atlee, a fellow student at Penn State, in March, 1942, while taking a class on "Love and Marriage". He was chewing away and she asked him for a stick of gum. Their three sons are also Penn State graduates. After graduating from Penn State and while Atlee served in the Navy during World War II, Suzanne moved to Philadelphia working for the J. N. Smythe Paper Company and volunteering with the USO, a military support organization. She returned to Pottsville, Pennsylvania later and worked for Frank Yuengling, owner of the D. G. Yuengling & Son Brewing Company, America's oldest operating brewing company. Suzanne and Atlee were married on August 4, 1945, while her husband was on leave, after being overseas for 18 months. Their wedding had taken place two days before the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. After the war, they lived in eastern Pennsylvania (Lancaster, Mauch Chunk [now Jim Thorpe] and Stroudsburg as Atlee worked for the Soil Conservation Service) before moving back to Littlestown in 1953. Suzanne enjoyed her time in Littlestown on the Rebert family farm (family owned since 1798), and at Homewood at Plum Creek. While Suzanne was a homemaker, she also worked as a Lay Editor for the English Department and in the Library at the Littlestown Area School District. Suzanne was a member of the Women's Club of Littlestown. She loved her family, playing the piano, cooking and enjoyed organizing parties with games and laughter for family and friends. Suzanne was a discerning, intelligent and caring wife and mother for her husband and sons.
Surviving are their three sons, Jeffrey P. Rebert of Denver, Pennsylvania; Christopher L. Rebert of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania and Scott D. Rebert and his wife, Elinor, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and her granddaughter, Rachel E. Berry and her husband Syree, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Ralph Lee Price, II, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Grant Price of Baltimore, Maryland and Robert Price of Minersville, Pennsylvania. The Memorial Service is Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1 PM at the Homewood at Plum Creek Chapel with Reverend Joel Hummel of Homewood and Reverend Sterling Fritz of Redeemer's United Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will follow. Private inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, Pennsylvania. Donations may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Redeemer's United Church of Christ, 107 East King Street, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019