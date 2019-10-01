Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Baumgartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Logan Baumgartner


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Logan Baumgartner Obituary
Suzanne Logan Baumgartner

Frederica - Suzanne Logan Baumgartner, 67, of Frederica, DE, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD.

Born on December 15, 1951 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Evelyn (Myers) Logan. She was the wife of William A. Baumgartner.

Sue was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, class of 1969.

Surviving are son, Randolph L. Rohrbaugh, II and wife Karen of Severna Park; step-daughters, Kerry Baumgartner and Kourtney Hampton; grandchildren, Grayson Hess, Logan Rohrbaugh, Kacy Hampton, Kayla Hampton, Andrew "Drew" Hampton, and Daniel "Alex" Hampton; and brother, James M. Logan of Baltimore.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Biglerville Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 (www.adamscountyspca.org).

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now