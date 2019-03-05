|
|
Suzanne P. Calfee
Boca Raton, FL - Suzanne Patrice (Conrad) Calfee, born October 30, 1967, died peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2019. She was 51 years old.
Suzanne lived in Boca Raton, Florida with her devoted husband Jim Calfee near the ocean beaches that she loved to visit. Suzanne was the daughter of Donald J. Conrad and was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia A. (Lawrence) Conrad. She was stepdaughter to Pat (Worley) Conrad.
Suzanne graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1985 and subsequently earned her Bachelor of Arts in Labor Studies & Industrial Relations from Penn State University. Suzanne was forever Penn State Proud, often sporting the blue and white of her Nittany Lions. Professionally, Suzanne started in an entry level retail position at Montgomery Ward and rose through the ranks of various companies until becoming the Senior Vice President for Human Resources at Kaplan Higher Education in Fort Lauderdale. Throughout her life, Suzanne loved to sing. Early on, she was a cantor at Annunciation B.V.M. church, and she continued to sing as an adult performing karaoke whenever she had the chance. Suzanne was also an avid animal lover who doted on her French bulldogs Nova and Shasta. Suzanne could light up any room she walked into with her big smile, bright eyes and positive attitude. That positive attitude remained with her to the end as she faced her biggest challenge. Suzanne will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Suzanne is survived by 6 siblings, Joe Conrad and wife Kathy, Den Conrad and wife Carolyn "Cubby", Rick Conrad and wife Laura, Andy Conrad and wife Deb, Kathy (Conrad) Bealing and husband Brad, Nick Conrad and wife Sharron. Suzanne is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews as well as 10 great nieces and nephews. Suzanne had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as close friends and a workplace "family". She was well loved by many and is deeply mourned in her passing.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 9, 2019 at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in McSherrystown, PA. Extended family and friends will be invited to a memorial celebration of Suzanne's life at a date and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Suzanne's name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org/).
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 5, 2019