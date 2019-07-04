|
|
Sylvia A. Stock
McSherrystown - Sylvia A. Stock, 80, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was the wife of Mark E. Stock Jr., who died April 10, 2014.
Born October 1, 1938 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Joseph F. and Mary C. (Miller) Smith.
Sylvia was retired from ACNB, where she worked as a teller. She was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, and a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown. Sylvia enjoyed feeding the birds, watching bunnies, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Julie Snader and husband Dennis of Gettysburg and Lori Bouthner and husband Bryan of Pasadena, MD; three grandchildren, Jena Beard and husband Dustin, Andrew King, Sierra Cajina and husband Jordan; a great-granddaughter, Alana Beard; and a sister, Constance A. Smith of York. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Philip, Thomas and Michael Smith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown, with prayers at 4:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Snader, Bryan Bouthner, Andrew King, Jordan Cajina, Craig Little, and Tim Delaney.
Contributions in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA, 17344.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019