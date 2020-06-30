Sylvia Ann Wolford
Sylvia Ann Wolford, 83, of Abbottstown, died Monday, June 29, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born September 1, 1936 in York, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Sylvester A. & Gertrude (Mcgert) Lease and the step daughter of the late Raymond Pechart. She had been a Nursing Assistant at Golden Age Nursing Home, Hanover.
Surviving are her sons, Stephen Wolford & Beverly of York Springs; Eric Wolford of Chambersburg; her daughters, Carla Grove & Steve of Littlestown and Tina Stevens & companion, Byron Beachtel, of East Berlin; her 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her step brother, Richard Pechart of Hanover and her half sisters, Trudy Pechart Feeser of Glen Rock and Dolores Pechart Shuey. Sylvia was predeceased by her companion, A. Wayne Kessel and her step sister, Yvonne Pechart Warfel. She loved her dog, Milo, bird watching and watching her
grandchildren grow.
Funeral Service is Friday, July 3, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. Viewing is Friday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. (Masks are requested.) Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Sylvia's name may be sent to her church @ 131 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.