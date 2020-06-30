Sylvia Ann Wolford
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Ann Wolford

Sylvia Ann Wolford, 83, of Abbottstown, died Monday, June 29, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born September 1, 1936 in York, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Sylvester A. & Gertrude (Mcgert) Lease and the step daughter of the late Raymond Pechart. She had been a Nursing Assistant at Golden Age Nursing Home, Hanover.

Surviving are her sons, Stephen Wolford & Beverly of York Springs; Eric Wolford of Chambersburg; her daughters, Carla Grove & Steve of Littlestown and Tina Stevens & companion, Byron Beachtel, of East Berlin; her 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her step brother, Richard Pechart of Hanover and her half sisters, Trudy Pechart Feeser of Glen Rock and Dolores Pechart Shuey. Sylvia was predeceased by her companion, A. Wayne Kessel and her step sister, Yvonne Pechart Warfel. She loved her dog, Milo, bird watching and watching her

grandchildren grow.

Funeral Service is Friday, July 3, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. Viewing is Friday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. (Masks are requested.) Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Sylvia's name may be sent to her church @ 131 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved