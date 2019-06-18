|
Sylvia Faye Miller
Glenville - Sylvia Faye (Carlton) Miller, 72, died June 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Donald E. Miller, with whom she celebrated a 57th wedding anniversary on January 26.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with the Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. A visitation for family and friends to share their memories will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Faye was born in Thomasville, GA on December 29, 1946, daughter of the late Gilbert Lyman and Edna E. (Sanders) Carlton.
She had worked as an office assistant, for Dr. Raymond Ruberg, DO in Jefferson for 10 years and prior to that with Forry's Bus Transportation in Jefferson for over 5 years. She was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Emily M. Brown (Scott) of Mill Creek, PA, a son Stephen D. Miller of Fargo, ND, six grandchildren, four sisters and a brother.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, 19004 or to St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019