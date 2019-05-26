Sylvia Marks



Spring Grove - Sylvia A. (Pifer) Marks, age 84, passed away, with her family by her side, on May 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond R. Marks, who passed away in 2017.



Sylvia was born in York Springs on May 7, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Solomon and Lydia Irene (Reynolds) Pifer. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker all of her life and was an avid gardener, reader, cook and baker. She was a hobby novelist and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her 4 children (and spouses), Raymond R. Marks Jr. and Sandra J. (Smith) Marks, Phillip A. Marks and Lora K. (Stambaugh) Marks, David D. Marks Sr. and Kimberly A. (Woods) Marks, and Susan M. (Marks) Whitacre and Justin W. Whitacre; 7 grandchildren, "Rick" Raymond R. Marks III, David D. Marks Jr. and Larissa L. Wolf, Nathan P. Marks and Tracey L. (Godfrey) Marks, Kyle A. Marks and Louisa J. (Staub) Marks, Sarah E. (Marks) Dehoff and Thomas S. Dehoff, Nolan D. Marks, and Ian M. Marks; and great grandchildren, Austin D. Marks, Aubrey N. Sanchez, Henry A. Marks and Carson B. Marks. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Lehigh and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David, Roy and Glen Pifer and her sisters Mildred Lehigh and Alice Hartman.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Dr. Jim Johns officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service next to her husband at Jefferson Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 pm and on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster PA.



www.beckfunerals.com Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary