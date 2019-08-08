|
Tanya L. Smith
Littlestown - Tanya L. Smith, 35, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Aug 4, at home. Born Aug 25, 1983 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Veronica (McKinney) Groft of Littlestown and the late Cory L. Groft. Tanya was a graduate of Littlestown Christian Academy and had an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her children: Lillian R. Smith and Donovan L. Smith, both of Littlestown; her sisters: Jessica L. Moose of Hanover; Shanna A. Groft of Hanover and her maternal grandparents: Weis & Sheila McKinney of Tennessee.
Tanya attended Intersection Church of Gettysburg. She was an excellent artist and book author. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Friday, Aug 9, at 3:30 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastors Jeremiah & Cori Herbert officiating. The family with receive friends Friday 2:30 - 3:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Tanya's name may be sent to her church @ 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littles.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 8, 2019