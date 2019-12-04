|
|
Teresa C. Lafley
Hanover - Teresa C. Lafley, 101, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in March 23, 1918 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances Antezak. Teresa was the loving wife of S. Paul Lafley with whom she shared fifteen years of marriage.
Teresa graduated from Eastern High in Baltimore, MD. She was a homemaker and retired as a sales clerk at the former Hutzler's Department Store in Baltimore, MD.
In addition to her loving husband, Paul, Teresa is survived by two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosemary Stombaugh and Denise Norky.
Following cremation, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019