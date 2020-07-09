Teresa E. Conrad
McSherrystown - Teresa E. "Bobby" Conrad, 92, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born February 12, 1928 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Edna C. (Gebhart) Conrad.
Bobby was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown. She loved making art and sharing it, which she did for many years by teaching others.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Kathleen M., Marie A., Helena C., Rita, Dolores R., Loretta, Sr. Teresa Cecelia, Msgr. Francis L., Dennis, Leon, and James Conrad.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Cemetery, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating.
Contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to the Annunciation Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
