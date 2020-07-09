1/2
Teresa E. Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa E. Conrad

McSherrystown - Teresa E. "Bobby" Conrad, 92, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.

Born February 12, 1928 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Edna C. (Gebhart) Conrad.

Bobby was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown. She loved making art and sharing it, which she did for many years by teaching others.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Kathleen M., Marie A., Helena C., Rita, Dolores R., Loretta, Sr. Teresa Cecelia, Msgr. Francis L., Dennis, Leon, and James Conrad.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Cemetery, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating.

Contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to the Annunciation Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved