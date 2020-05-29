Terrell L. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrell L. Anderson

Manchester - Terrell L. "Terry" Anderson, 58, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Betty (Crowl) Anderson.

Terry was born April 15, 1962, in York Springs, the son of Donna L. (Warrenfeltz) Fox of Gettysburg, and Gerald L. Anderson of Hanover.

Terry was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, and attended the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford.

In addition to his wife Betty, Terry is survived by his father, Gerald L. Anderson and his companion Helen of Hanover, his mother and step father, Donna and Joe Fox of Gettysburg, a brother Brad Anderson of Red Lion, and a sister, Kristi Anderson of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a son, Joseph A. Anderson.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be at Red Run Church Cemetery, 6623 Davidsburg Rd, East Berlin at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the H.A.R.T. Center, 450 E. Golden Ln, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to Special Olympics of Adams Co., 37 Bittern Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved