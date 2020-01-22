|
|
Terry Haines
Hanover - Terry Lee Haines, 72, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York. Born February 1, 1947 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Charles and Arlene (Saltzgiver) Haines.
Terry served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War receiving the Bronze Star. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5265, Spring Grove, PA. Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Haines is survived by two daughters; Beverly J. Shellenberger and her husband Benjamin of Red Lion, PA and Holly L. Mitchell and her husband Sean of Wrightsville, PA; and seven grandchildren, Madisson, Jackson, Zoe, Xavier, Allison, Thompson and Owen.
A service to celebrate the life of Terry Haines will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Denise Wright officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Contributions in memory of Terry Haines may be made to VNA/Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020