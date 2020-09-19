Terry Lee Kohler
Hanover - Terry Lee Kohler, 74, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Lebanon Valley Medical Center, Lebanon, PA.
Born September 13, 1946, in York, PA, he was the son of the late Richard C. and Betty Jane (Lartz) Kohler. Terry was the loving husband of Linda M. (Kappes) Kohler with whom he shared forty-two years of marriage.
Terry was a 1964 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member and past Commander of Hanover VFW Post #2506, a member of Hanover A.M.V.E.T.S. Post #221, the Vietnam Veterans Club, and the Corvette Club.
Terry worked as a welder and electrician for the former Borg Warner, York International and retired from Johnson Controls with over 38 years of service. He was the Financial Secretary for U.A.W. Local 1872 for over 25 years.
Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, visiting casino's, was a devoted Eagle's fan, but he especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Terry is survived by four children, Thomas Benner, Jr. and wife Leona of Hanover, PA, Ann (Kohler) Breighner of Bonneauville, PA, Tammy (Benner) Martin and husband Scott of York, PA, and Terri L. (Kohler) Sterner and husband Ben of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren, Brittany Hanchett, Danielle Benner, Savanah Martin, Zachary Lee Breighner, Scottie Martin, Jr., Haley Breighner, Ethan Diehl, and Ellie Diehl; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Hanchett; a sister, Cindy (Kohler) Linebaugh of Abbottstown, PA;
and a brother, Richard C. Kohler, Jr. of Mill Creek, PA.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's name to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.