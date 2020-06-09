Terry Lee Orndorff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Orndorff

Hanover - Terry Lee Orndorff, 75, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Vitas Mercy Fitzgerald Hospice. He was the loving husband of Patricia Orndorff. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Born June 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Raymond P. Orndorff and Esther (Riley) Orndorff.

He worked at Caterpillar in York, Pennsylvania. He was UAW Local 786 bargaining chairman and a proud Eagle Scout recipient.

Terry was a 1962 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many union friends.

He loved his whole family including daughters, Lori Anne Baublitz and Annette Elizabeth Carbaugh; four grandchildren, Jessica Connery, Christopher Baublitz, Kayla Dehoff, and Brandon Carbaugh; and four great grandchildren, Alec, Joseph, Avah, and Mackenzie.

He is also survived by a sister Dorothy J. Bortner and brother Ronald Orndorff. He was preceded in death by brother Richard Orndorff. He had many nieces and nephews.

We extend many thanks to his sister-in-law Kathy Griffin for all her help during his time in need.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choosing in Terry's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved