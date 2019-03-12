|
Tessa Rae Bankert
Philadelphia - Tessa Rae Bankert, 34, of Philadelphia and formerly of Hanover, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at home.
She was born December 15, 1984 in Hanover, the loving daughter of Thomas A. Bankert and wife Tammy, Hanover and Diane M. (Hertz) Dean, Gettysburg.
Tessa graduated in 2003 from Hanover High School and later graduated from the Thompson Institute. She was currently employed at Morton Steakhouse, Philadelphia as a hostess.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, she is survived by her sister, Amber McMillion and husband Robert, Hanover; nephews, Ayden, Blake and Kolin McMillion all of Hanover; aunt and uncle, Debra and Michael Fake, Hanover; uncle and aunt, Richard and Jackie Bankert, Pawley's Island, SC; aunt, Sally Miller, Gettysburg; uncle, Ashley Hertz, Gettysburg; maternal grandmother, Kay Hertz, Gettysburg and paternal grandmother, Patricia Grimes, Hanover.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard S. and Nancy J. Bankert; maternal grandfather, Jack Hertz; maternal grandparents, Larry and Judith Heintzelman; paternal grandfather, John A. Grimes and uncle, Christopher Hertz.
Services will be private.
To share memories of Tessa Rae Bankert and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019