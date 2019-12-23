|
Theda E. Snyder
Hanover - Theda E. Colehouse Snyder, 95, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Monday, October 27, 1924 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Edmund and Anna Mae Colehouse. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward M. Snyder, who died in 2011; a sister, Jean Aument; and a brother, Gilbert Colehouse. A 1942 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Theda worked as a clerk at Bonton and S&H Green Stamp Store and enjoyed puzzles and card games. She was a member of Hanover First Church of God.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Woodward and her husband, William, and Beth Meckley and her husband, Tony, all of Hanover; six grandchildren, Scott Woodward, Kathy Long and her husband, Chris, Michael Woodword and his wife, Lynn, Tony Meckley, Jr. and his wife, Robbi, Todd Meckley and his wife, Kara, and Bethany Meckley-Chance; eleven great-grandchildren, Owen, Kaelyn, Brayden, Brandon, Nicholas, Camryn, Carsyn, Jordan, Jake, Beya, and Lincoln; a brother, Robert Colehouse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019