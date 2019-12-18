|
Thelma Bollinger
Littlestown - Thelma D. Bollinger, 92, of Littlestown, passed like a faint whisper, a gentle breeze on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg. She rose upward to be warmly welcomed home with ever-loving embraces by those she loves and who love her in Heaven eternal.
Born on Saturday, July 23, 1927 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Thomas and Iva Legore Drake and wife of the late Robert C. Bollinger. A 1945 graduate of Gettysburg High School, Thelma worked as a Bakery Associate at Giant Food Store until her retirement in 2015.
Survivors include one son, Robert E. Bollinger of Littlestown; and friend, Mona L. King of Sanibel, FL.
A private service will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314.
