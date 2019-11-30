|
Thelma M. "Sis" Wonder
Glenville - Thelma Marie "Sis" Wonder, 87, of Glenville, passed peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Philip James Wonder who died September 28, 1996.
She was born January 7, 1932 in Brodbecks, PA, the daughter of the late Roy Jones and Pauline Recreta (Werner) Bankert.
Mrs. Wonder was employed with Doubleday, Hanover from 1954 until the time of her retirement in 1987. She was an active member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church, Hanover for many years. Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid quilter, enjoyed fishing and was a Baltimore Orioles fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Marie P. Eltz and husband Michael, Bonneauville, Evelyn M. Hartman and husband Gary, Hanover and Sandra L. Miller and husband Robert, New Oxford; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lavonna Sterner and Janet Yingling and brothers, Levi, Clyde and Stewart Bankert.
A service to celebrate the life of Thelma Wonder will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor Jason Myers officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Contributions in memory of Thelma Wonder may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, First Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To share memories of Thelma "Sis" Wonder and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019