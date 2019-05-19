Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Nicarry Meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village
2990 Carlisle Pike
New Oxford, PA
New Oxford - Thelma E. (Smith) Scott, age 102, passed away on May 12, 2019, at Cross Keys Village at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford, Pa. Born in Baltimore in 1917, she was the daughter of the late J. Arthur and Anna (Beard) Smith, and the loving wife of the late Charles E. P. Scott (Cy), who died in 1976 after 16 years of marriage.

Thelma was a 1934 graduate of Western High School and a 1938 graduate of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa. She worked at the Tuberculosis Association in Philadelphia for 3 years, and then returned to Baltimore where she spent the next 24 years employed in the secretarial field at the YMCA. After retiring from the YMCA, she worked for Ray Thompson Associates and J. Cookman Boyd Esq. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, photography, staying involved in Juniata College, and traveling to Europe, Canada and Williamsburg.

She is survived by her stepson, Charles G. Scott, his spouse, Diana, two step-grandsons, their wives, and two step-granddaughters, all of Maryland.

Thelma was predeceased by her sister, Catherine "Kay" Bramble in 2006 and her brother-in-law, Thomas. She is survived by her nieces Margaret Robinson and spouse, Bonnie Bramble, and nephew John Bramble, all living on the West Coast.

Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2109 at 1:00 p.m. at Nicarry Meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA, 17350.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 19, 2019
