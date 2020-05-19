|
|
Theodore "Ted" Krug
New Oxford -
Theodore F. "Ted" Krug, 93, of New Oxford, PA, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Ruth (Pfitzner) Krug, his wife of 67 years.
Ted was born October 24, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Theodore A. and Elizabeth Ann (LaMotte) Krug.
Ted was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He was President of G. Krug and Son Ironworks in Baltimore, MD. He retired about 1990.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Ted is survived by four sons, Theodore J. Krug of York, PA, Stephen N. Krug of Ashville, NC, Peter M.L. Krug of Parkton, MD, and Paul M. Krug of Longview, TX, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and one sister, Ann Dentry of Silver Spring, MD,
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 19 to May 21, 2020