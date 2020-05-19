Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Krug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Krug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Krug Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Krug

New Oxford -

Theodore F. "Ted" Krug, 93, of New Oxford, PA, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Ruth (Pfitzner) Krug, his wife of 67 years.

Ted was born October 24, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Theodore A. and Elizabeth Ann (LaMotte) Krug.

Ted was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He was President of G. Krug and Son Ironworks in Baltimore, MD. He retired about 1990.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Ted is survived by four sons, Theodore J. Krug of York, PA, Stephen N. Krug of Ashville, NC, Peter M.L. Krug of Parkton, MD, and Paul M. Krug of Longview, TX, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and one sister, Ann Dentry of Silver Spring, MD,

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -