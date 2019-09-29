|
Theresa Ann Tritto-Smith
Hanover - Theresa Ann "Teri" Tritto-Smith, 53, loving wife and mother, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home.
Born on Monday, April 25, 1966 in Baltimore, she was a daughter of Lee Tritto and Anna Maria Agnello Tritto. Full of life and love, Teri was a proud United States Navy veteran who enjoyed traveling the world and art, specifically painting and sketching. Though she loved much, her greatest love in her life was her family, who will miss her greatly.
In addition to her parents and husband of 33 years, Lee, Theresa is survived by three children, Ashley Corral and her husband, Shawn, Jeffery Smith, and Ryan Smith and his wife, Melissa; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Lily, Olivia and baby Smith who is set to arrive in April 2020; a sister, Maria Rafalko; and two furbabies, Marley and Finn.
A celebration of Teri's life will be held at 4 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Morris officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019