Hanover - Theresa L. Bradner, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Emmett L. Bradner Jr., who passed away in 2000.
Theresa was born in McSherrystown on December 16, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Martin G. Lawrence and Lucy J. (Oaster) Lawrence. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School class of 1947. She worked for Middleburg Manufacturing and Clark's Shoes prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Hanover, where she volunteered at the St. Vincent Thrift Shop. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy M. Roth and her husband James of Hanover and Joy D. Trimmer and her husband Joel of Hanover; her grandchildren Jennifer Dietrich, Jerrod Trimmer, Courtney Roth, Caroline Wade, Catherine Roth, Christa Mahone, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Earl, Rodney, Leon and infant brother Ralph, her sisters Rita Roth, Dolores Adams, Gladys Meckley, Christine Neiderer.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, and staff at Utz Terrace for the outstanding care that they gave to Theresa throughout her illness. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Cynthia and Kaitlyn from hospice.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 3rd St., Hanover PA 17331. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Church.
