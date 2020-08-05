1/2
Theresa D. Naylor
Theresa D. Naylor

Hanover - Theresa D. "Tessy" Naylor, 86, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Charles G. Naylor Jr. to whom she was married 67 years.

Born August 7, 1933 in Dundalk, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Lansella) Humes.

Theresa was retired from Smith-Kline-Beechum with over 10 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown where she was the first head majorette of the Delone Band. Tessy enjoyed baking, cooking, dogs and horses and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Kathy Wolfe, Joyce Warner and husband Bill and David Naylor and fiancé Sandy Hoke all of Hanover and Alan Naylor and wife Connie of New Oxford; 9 grandchildren, Missy, Kristy, Dusty, Amanda, Nick, Sarah, Jason, Heather, Michelle; 14 great-grandchildren, Lance, Wayde, Courtney, Logan, Mason, Jayden, Lane, Collin, Jaxson, Braxton, Hayden, Bria, Allysa and Ayden; one great-great-grandson, Paxton; and one brother, Blaise Humes of Hanover. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles Humes and Dolores Sandruck.

Per Theresa's wishes, services and burial will be private. However, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Theresa may be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
