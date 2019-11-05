|
Theresa M. Bixler
Gettysburg - Theresa M. "Terry" Bixler, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home. She was the companion of 35 years to William L. Cullison.
Born October 15, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Marie (Harbison) McMaster and step daughter to Mary (Trone) McMaster of Hanover.
Terry retired as manager of the Gettysburg VFW with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading, gambling, watching TV, organizing bus trips and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her companion is one daughter, Lynn Bixler; son in law, Kenneth Matthews; grandson, Kevin Matthews and his fiancé Elizabeth Hippensteel; four sisters, Joan Miller and husband Donald, Patricia Schuman and husband Robert, Carol Laughman and husband Bruce, and Susan Hain and husband Kim; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Utz and husband Nelson, Margaret Sprenkle and husband Dave and Kate Pottorff and husband Gene; brother-in-law, Donald Cullison and wife Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Francine Matthews and a sister, Kathryn Champlain.
Friends and relatives will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Contributions in memory of Theresa may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019