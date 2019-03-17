Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Dover - Theresa M. (Shultz) Staub, 85, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Staub, who died September 15, 2006.

Theresa was born October 20, 1933, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary L. (Beckman) Shultz.

Theresa was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, where she was also a member of the Legion of Mary. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers.

Theresa is survived by two daughters, Melinda J. Mott and her husband Steve of Spring Grove and Karen L. Walters and her husband Allen, of Dover, two sons, Bernard C. Staub and his wife Darlene of Dover, and David A. Staub of Fleetwood, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Jerome Shultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin with prayers at 8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
