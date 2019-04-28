Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Theron E. "Jim" Cline


Hanover - Theron E. "Jim" Cline, 85, loving husband of Phyllis Rohrbaugh Cline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill with his family by his side.

Born on Saturday, June 10, 1933 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Nevin J.A. and Treva Mummert Cline. He was a 1951 graduate of Eichelberger High School and later served with the US Army's Signal Corps during the Korean War.

Jim retired from the US Postal Service after 42 years of service. He was a member of the AmVets Post #22, McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #720 and the Littlestown Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2226. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Minnesota Twins fan, and spent many hours as a Hanover Recreational Little League umpire and baseball coach. Jim loved to laugh and would do a lot of it while playing cards with his friends and sharing meals with his family. He enjoyed car rides and sharing companionship with his cat, Simba.

In addition to his wife of nearly 67 years, he is survived by a daughter, Allison Cline Saia and her husband, Dan, of Hanover; and two grandsons whom he considered his pride and joy, Holden Jones of Seattle, WA and Harrison Jones of Hanover.

A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held near his birthday and will be announced soon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
