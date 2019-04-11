|
|
Thomas A. Livelsberger
McSherrystown - Thomas A. "Speck" Livelsberger, 94, of McSherrystown passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Mary E. (McKim) Livelsberger with whom he shared 75 years of marriage.
Born June 13, 1924 in Edgegrove, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Annie M. (Groft) Livelsberger.
Tom was retired as an Insurance Broker after 44 years of service. He was a 1942 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and then served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army Airborne during WWII. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown where he was a member of the parish council, RCIA program, finance committee, prison ministry, served as a Eucharistic Minister and a lector. Tom was a Boy Scout Leader, a lay director for the search retreat program at Delone, a member of the Delone Athletic Assoc., McSherrystown Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree member of the Fr. Cyril J. Allwein Assembly, McSherrystown Home Assoc. and Catholic War Veterans in Bonneauville. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid sports follower of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Jim Livelsberger and Cindy Faulknier of Kansas City, KS, Lynn Leonard and husband Austin of McSherrystown, Cork Livelsberger and wife Denise of Edgegrove and Peg Wildasin and husband Lee of McSherrystown; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Leonard Nevins, Josh Wildasin, Kevin Leonard, Erica Hadley, Brian Wildasin, Benjamin Livelsberger and Amy Wildasin; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Gerald, Richard, Bernard, Joseph, Rita and Marion Livelsberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Relatives and friends will be received Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Wildasin, Kevin Leonard, Brian Wildasin, Ben Livelsberger, Dan Nevins and Mike Hadley.
Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the Thomas and Mary Livelsberger Family Scholarship Fund c/o Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave. McSherrystown, PA 17344 or Annunciation Church, 26 N. Third St. McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019