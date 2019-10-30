|
Thomas E. Piper
Gettysburg - Thomas E. Piper, 89, Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the York Hospital.
He was born February 1, 1930 in Amberson, PA the son of the late Thomas A. and Mary Eckenrode Piper. Tom's wife, Janet C. Piper died in 2010.
Tom graduated from Fannett Metal High School, Penn State University and Cornell University. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict in the Counter Intelligence Corps. He served as the Adams County Extension Director from 1963 until his retirement in 1996.
Mr. Piper is survived by three daughters; Becky Gerlach and husband Brad, Mary Beth Shoemaker, Deb Litten and husband Steve, ten grandchildren; Matthew Gerlach, Bryan Gerlach, David Gerlach, Jonathan Gerlach, Katie Shoemaker, Zachary Shoemaker, Brett Williams, Jordan Williams, Brett Litten, and Troy Litten, seven great grandchildren; Piper Gerlach, Jameson Gerlach, Eden Gerlach, Hannah Litten, Casey Litten, Alex Litten, and Brandon Litten, two brothers; Harmon Piper of Greencastle, PA, Robert Piper of Newburg, PA.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM from Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. Louis Nyiri and Rev. Dr. David Wright officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Central Manor Camp, PO Box 103, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019