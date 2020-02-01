|
Thomas Hitchcock
Hanover - Thomas N. Hitchcock, age 62, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on January 31, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara Wentz Shorb.
Tom was born in Baltimore on January 7, 1958 and was the son of the late Robert W. Hitchcock and Rose Marie (Kuhn) Hitchcock. He graduated from the Delone Catholic High School class of 1976 and was proud to have worked as a caddie at the Hanover Country Club. He was a truck driver for over 28 years for DK Hershey, Kinard Trucking, DMI Furniture and Del-Wood Kitchens. For the past 14 years, he worked as a car salesman for Faulkner Cadillac and Lawrence Subaru in Hanover. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing and Penn State Nittany Lions Football.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his son Joshua Weigle and his wife Cristy of Littlestown; his daughters Bridgette Brandt and her husband Chris of Thomasville and Brandi Rebert and her husband Matthew of Hanover; his seven grandchildren: Braden, Kathryn "Katie", Kya, Kassidy, Jaden, Jaxon, and Delilah. He is also survived by his brother Richard Hitchcock, his sister Rebecca Grim and many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 5:00PM at Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Chaplain Rene' Kinard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020