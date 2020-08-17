Thomas I. Lippy
Spring Grove - Thomas I. Lippy, 65, of Spring Grove, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Connie L. (Neiderer) Lippy who died April 27, 2018.
Born May 15, 1955 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary L. (Baumgardner) Lippy.
Tom was the owner/operator of OWLTO Antiques, and was a member of Christ American Baptist Church in Spring Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he enjoyed camping, fishing, his 1949 Ford Panel Truck, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Jessica and Danielle Lippy both of Spring Grove; three siblings, Harry Wayne Lippy, John Allen Lippy, and Karen Lippy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Lippy; and two siblings, Randy L. Lippy and Ronald Lippy.
A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Christ American Baptist Church, Spring Grove with Pastor Todd Witmer officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and Relatives will be received Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks will be required for those in attendance.
Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to Christ American Baptist Church, 730 Menges Mills Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
