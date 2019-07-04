Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Thomas J. Martin Obituary
Thomas J. Martin

Hanover - Thomas J. Martin, 51, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Anne E. (Wellington) Martin with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.

Born October 26, 1967 in Hanover, he was the son of Henry and Joann (Conrad) Martin of McSherrystown.

Tom was employed as a Senior Electric Technician in the Survivability and Lethality Directorate Ballistics Instrumentation Division of the Aberdeen Proving Ground for 30 years. He was a 1986 graduate of Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington D.C., and later graduated from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. He was also a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, and the Bassmaster Fishing team for the Deaf. What Tom mostly enjoyed however, was spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are four children, John M. Martin and fiancé Ashley B. Sparks of York, Michaela A. Martin of York, Joseph M. Martin of Hanover, and Jesse D. Martin of Hanover; one grandson, William E. Fix; three siblings, Greg A. Martin of Alexandria, VA, Theresa A. Martin Campbell of Sparks, MD, and Michael D. Martin of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be John, Joseph, Jesse, Greg, Mike, and Paul Martin.

Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the of South-Central PA, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112, or the Rochester Institute of Technology/National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Attn. NTID Office of Development, PO Box 92765, Rochester, NY, 14692.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019
