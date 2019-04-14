|
|
Thomas K. Klunk
Hanover - Thomas K. Klunk Sr., 85, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the York Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Louey) Klunk to whom he was married 66 years.
Born May 12, 1933 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Margaret M. (Pentz) Klunk.
Tom was retired from SmithKline Beecham in Hanover and previously retired from Cole Steel in York after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, Catholic War Veterans in Bonneauville, McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, Hanover Home Association, and Hanover VFW and Amvets. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy, in which he served during the Korean Conflict. Tom enjoyed cooking, country music, and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Pamela Hetrick and husband Jack, Victoria Wherley and husband Ronald, and Thomas K. Klunk Jr. and wife Wanda, all of Hanover; one sister, Rose Spurlock of Abbottstown; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Charles Klunk, Donald Klunk, Harry Klunk, William Klunk, Edward Klunk, Bernard Klunk, Gloria Phillips, Joyce Ginter, Paul Klunk, Agnes Klunk, and Raymond Klunk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover with Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Monday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Klunk, Bobby May, Bobby Horan, Robert Sterner, Ron Wherley, and Mike Klunk.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 14, 2019