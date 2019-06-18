|
|
Thomas L. Goff
Hanover - Thomas L. Goff, 58, entered Heavenly rest after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was the husband of Julia A. (Luckenbaugh) Goff and the late Diane C. (Smith) Goff, who died March 4, 2005.
Tom was born November 23, 1960, in Hanover, the son of the late Raymond E. and Alice (McCormick) Goff, Jr.
Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, Knights of Columbus, New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and the McSherrystown Home Association. Tom was a dedicated employee of Utz Quality Foods for 32 years. In his free time, he loved to golf, play cards, especially the game of "Pitch", spend time at the family's cabin, and vacation across the United States. Tom was a devoted husband, father, and "Pap". His love for his family, especially his grandchildren, will not be forgotten. His inspiring presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Penn State Hershey for their treatment and care over the last year.
In addition to his wife Julia, Tom is survived by a daughter, Tiffani M. Fry and her husband Derek of New Bloomfield, a son, Thomas R. Goff, and his fiancée Jennifer Weaver of Hanover, five grandchildren, three brothers, John Goff, Randal Goff, and Daniel Goff, and six sisters, Gwendolyn Kergides, Catherine Hertz, Mary Farr, Melinda Bumgarner, Melanie Batista, and Sharon Evered.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford with Rev. Michael Letteer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, 500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019