1/1
Thomas L. Morningstar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Morningstar

New Oxford - Thomas Lee Morningstar, 78, of New Oxford, PA, transitioned into eternal life on October 26, 2020. Tom was born April 2, 1942 in Hanover, PA. He was the son of the late Donald H. and Amy I. (Kitzmiller) Morningstar. Tom graduated from New Oxford High School and retired from Borg-Warner/York International. He will be fondly remembered and missed as a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, James (Jim) Morningstar, Sterling Robert (Bob) Morningstar, George Morningstar, Amy Marie Morningstar, and Donna Jean Morningstar. He leaves three children: Danial Morningstar and wife Jean of Hanover, PA, Peggy Morningstar and husband Michael Fortley of East Berlin, PA, Judy Tosten and husband Douglas of York Springs, PA; one brother, Jerry Morningstar and wife Nadine of Glennville, PA; five grandchildren Colton Forbes and wife Katelyn, Hunter Forbes, Amy Tosten, and Derek Tosten, and a great grandchild Leann Renee Forbes.

Tom showered his children with love and treasured his time with his kids, friends, and grandchild. He loved making homemade wine with his friends, picnics eating Maryland crabs, boating and hunting at Raystown Lake, his annual lobster-fest with his family, and his annual butchering week to make his unique delicious sausage and scrapple.

Tom belonged to several social clubs, including the East Berlin VFW, New Oxford Social Club, Hanover Amvets, Republican Club, and Home Association, McSherrystown Moose, and the Huntington County Legion.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved