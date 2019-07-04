Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Janoski


1936 - 2019
Thomas M. Janoski Obituary
Thomas M. Janoski

Hanover - Thomas Michael Janoski, 83, of Hanover, PA, suddenly entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born May 14, 1936 in Larksville, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Janoski and Helen (Elko) Janoski. Tom was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Nelson) Janoski with who he shared 54 years of marriage.

Tom was a 1954 graduate of Larksville High School and still met annually with a few classmates. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and spoke often of his service to his beloved country. Fresh out of the Coast Guard, Tom was an Air Traffic Controller at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Shortly after, he went to work at NASA (Goddard Space Flight Center) and stayed there until his retirement in 1994. At NASA, Tom worked in Mission Support for the Apollo and Space Shuttle launches. After retirement, Nancy & Tom moved from Bowie, MD to Hanover, PA.

Tom was a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Republican Club and St. Joseph's Catholic Church, all in Hanover, PA. Tom spent his early years being on the soccer field with his daughters and more recently he loved watching his grandchildren play lacrosse. Tom and Nancy loved cruising and cruised over 20 times to the Caribbean. Tom loved to talk about his days at NASA and in the Coast Guard. Tom and Nancy both enjoyed a little gambling, especially Video Poker! Lastly, Tom loved being a supportive husband to his dear Nancy and was so proud of his two daughters and six grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann Eckert and husband Donny of Finksburg, MD and his daughter, Laine Janoski, also of Finksburg, MD. He was an awesome Poppi to his six grandchildren, Natalie, Alex, Tommy, Kyle, Molly and Drew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA with Msgr. James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewings will be held from 10-11 AM, prior to the mass at the church.

Since Nancy's passing in January of this year, Tom spoke often of the support, love, kindness of his friends and family in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Whether it was a cup of coffee, a beer, or just a phone call, we will forever be thankful his last six months were full of friendship and good times with the people he loved.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 505 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019
