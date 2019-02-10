|
Thomas R. Harbaugh
Hanover - Thomas Richard Harbaugh, 72, of Hanover, and formerly of East Berlin and Emmitsburg, MD, died February 7, 2019.
Tom was a retired Board Director of Adams Electric Co-op, and a retired employee of the PA Housing Finance Agency in Harrisburg, and a graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Abbottstown, and the East Berlin V.F.W.
Tom enjoyed music and played the trumpet throughout his life, most recently with the Apple Core Band, Biglerville, the Lake Meade Orchestra, and the Vintage Flintstone Quartet.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a loyal lifelong fan of Mt. Saint Mary's University basketball.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Christine M. Harbaugh, three sons, Matthew Harbaugh of East Berlin, Mark Harbaugh of East Berlin, and Michael Harbaugh of Mechanicsburg, a daughter, Heather Hildebrandt of Hanover, three grandchildren, Madison and Adam Harbaugh, and Kyle Hildebrandt, and a brother, David Harbaugh of Waynesboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, and on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to . Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
We are extremely grateful to the staff of Grane Hospice Care in York, who took wonderful care of Tom and the family.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 10, 2019