Rev. Thomas R. Hoke
Spring Grove - Rev. Thomas R. Hoke, age 70, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Spring Grove, passed away suddenly, on December 14, 2019.
Father Hoke was born in Hanover on May 16, 1949 and was the son of the late Henry J. Hoke and Pauline C. (Schrader) Hoke. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School in Hanover and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown and earned his degree in Theology from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg, MD. He also served as a Deacon at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Lancaster. He was ordained a Priest on April 26, 1975 at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Harrisburg. His first assignment was as a Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Church Roman Catholic Church in Chambersburg, Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Mt. Carmel, reappointed as Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg, Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lancaster, an Instructor at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster, Parochial Vicar at St. Anne Catholic Church in Lancaster, Parochial Vicar at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville, Pastor at St. Anne Catholic Church in Lancaster, Pastor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York, Dean of York Deanery in York and was currently Pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Spring Grove.
Father Hoke is survived by his brothers Philip J. Hoke and wife Lois of Hanover, Andy L. Hoke and wife Jolene of Hanover. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, parishioners and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers James H. Hoke and Glenn G. Hoke.
A Mass of Transferal will be concelebrated on Thursday at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center, 1031 Sprenkle Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Rev. Daniel Richards as principal celebrant. A public viewing will be held prior to the Mass from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Rd., Hanover PA 17331 with Most Reverend Bishop Ronald W. Gainer as principal celebrant. A public viewing will be held prior to the Mass from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hanover. Family services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Father Hoke's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1031 Sprenkle Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Rd., Hanover PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019