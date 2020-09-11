1/1
Tiffany Trump
1992 - 2020
Tiffany Trump

East Berlin - Tiffany M. Trump, 28, of East Berlin, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 6, 1992, in Gettysburg the daughter of David L. Trump of East Berlin and Hope A. Jacobs of Dover.

Tiffany is survived in addition to her parents by a Son, Abel Michael-David Horn; Paternal Grandparents, Larry and Michelle Trump of East Berlin; Paternal Grandmother, Brandi Love of York; her Nana, Faith Renoll of Aspsers; Siblings, Kaitlyn M. Trump of Gettysburg, Aaron Summers of Miami, FL, Samantha Michael of Fairfield, Anthony Michael of Selena, KS, Andrew Michael of Gettysburg, Zachery Miller of East Berlin, Christine Miller of New Oxford; her Uncle, Daniel Trump of East Berlin; her Aunt, Beth Ann Longaker of York Haven; her Sister-in-Law, Amber Mertz of Gettysburg; and numerous Aunts and Uncles. She was preceded in death by her Pappy Clark Renoll.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 3:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 2-3 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be established for the benefit of Tiffany's son Abel and checks can be made payable to Abel's Great-Grandfather, Larry Trump, 32 Howard Dr., East Berlin, PA 17316.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
SEP
15
Service
03:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
September 12, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Pastor Bill & Tina and Destiny Church Family
Billy and Tina Stitely
Friend
