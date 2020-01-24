|
Timothy A. Smith
New Oxford - Timothy A. Smith, 58, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at UPMC-Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Amanda J. (Topper) Smith to whom he was married 39 years.
Born May 3, 1961 in Hanover, he was the son of Francelia J. (Fuhrman) Smith of Hanover and the late Robert V. "Pork" Smith.
Tim was employed with Maple Grove Machining, LLC of Hampstead, MD. He was a 1979 graduate of New Oxford High School, a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown Home Assoc., McSherrystown Fish & Game Assoc., McSherrystown Moose, New Oxford Social Club, Hanover Republican Club and Camp Nosack. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry and the company of his many friends and relatives who knew his garage was always open.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two children, Laramie Smith and wife Jennifer of Dillsburg and Jordan Smith of New Oxford; four siblings, Steven D. Smith of Hanover, Deborah A. Lawrence and husband Don of McSherrystown, Scott T. Smith and wife Connie of Hanover and Wendy L. Gallagher and husband Tim of Palmyra; and honorary grandchildren, Jace and Kennedy Megonnell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Megonnell, Dustin Brodbeck, Benjamin Livelsberger, Michael Hadley, Drew Lawrence, Jared Lawrence and Tyler Gallagher. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Conrad and Benjamin Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tim may be made to: Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, 2 Fish and Game Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020