Timothy L. Teal


1955 - 2019
Timothy L. Teal Obituary
Timothy L. Teal

New Oxford - Timothy L. Teal, 64 of New Oxford lost his battle with Cancer in his home. He entered the presence of his Lord on October 24, 2019, his loving wife Debbie was at his side. They celebrated 28 years of marriage October 11. Born February 22, 1955 in Hanover, he was the son of Betty (Hahn) Teal of Hanover and the late Earl H. Teal. Timothy loved all sports his favorite football Philadelphia Eagles being his favorite team. He loved all animals his best friends were his dogs, Gus and Teddy who predeceased him this past year. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife Debbie Harbold Teal. Two children Jessica Myers-Adams wife (Jess), Joel Myers wife (Michelle). Mother Betty Teal. Four brothers Butch Teal (Sharen), Tony Teal (Ann Marie), Toby Teal (Linda) and Troy Teal (Lisa). Memorial contributions o Adams County SPCA or Spiritrust Hospice.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
