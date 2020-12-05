Timothy Lauchman
Hanover - Timothy H. Lauchman "Timmy", age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Timmy was born in Hanover on June 28, 1963 and was the son of the late Wayne Lauchman and Dorothy (Lentz) Lauchman. Timmy was raised and spent most of his life in Menges Mills. He graduated from York VoTech and worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He loved auto racing, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved attending Sprint Car races at Lincoln Speedway.
He is survived by his daughter Cortney Lauchman; his grandson Kellan; his sister Carol Wildasin and her husband Donald; his brother Gregory Lauchman and his wife Lori Lauchman, nephews Gregory, Kevin and Chris.
Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove. Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association

