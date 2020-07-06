Tina McIntyre
Dillsburg - Tina L. McIntyre, 59, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on July 3, 2020. She fought a long, courageous fight with ALS. Tina was a 1978 graduate of Northern York County School District.
She was born on September 6, 1960 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the Late Memphord Sowers, and Josephine Sowers DeHaas.
Tina was most recently employed as a Account Executive, CISR for HUB International.
Tina loved being with her family, and they could count on her help no matter the circumstance. She was a loyal friend, an avid shopper, and loved being at the beach. She will be extremely missed.
In addition to her mother, Tina is survived by her loving husband, Scott A. McIntyre, her son, Bill Brandt (Ashley), of Dillsburg, PA, her son, Dan Brandt (Christie), of Dillsburg, PA, her step-son, Scott A. McIntyre (Renee) of York Springs, PA, her step-son, Tony McIntyre (Nikki), of Fayettville, PA, eleven grandchildren, her brother Bruce Sowers (Pat) , of Newport, her brother, Kim Sowers (Janet) of Dillsburg, PA and her sister, Stacie Gregory, of Dover, PA, as well as 4 nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Cocklin Funeral Home, 30 N. Chestnut St. Dillsburg on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Filey's Cemetery, Dillsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Autism York, PO Box 7322, York, PA 17404 (Autismyork.org
)
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com