|
|
Treva C. Hamm
New Oxford - Treva C. (Myers) Hamm, 95, of New Oxford passed peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Hamm who passed away August 13, 2010.
Born May 7, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Herman T. and Alice S. (Miller) Myers.
Treva was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, New Chester. She was a graduate of New Oxford High School class of 1942. Mrs. Hamm was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, antiques and going to yard sales with her husband Donald.
Her survivors include her daughter, Jill Howe and her husband John, East Berlin; her grandchildren, Jonathan Howe and his wife Joanne, Fairfield, JoEllen Martin and her husband Dale, East Berlin, Benjamin Hamm and his wife Carrie, East Berlin and Robert Hamm and his wife Mandi, New Oxford; her brother, Maurice Myers, Hanover; her daughter in law, Joyce Hamm, New Oxford and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Max Hamm and her siblings, Elmer Myers and Lelia Renoll.
Services will be private at a time to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Hamm to the , South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Treva Hamm, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019