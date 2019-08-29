|
|
Treva C. Leese
Hanover - Treva Catherine Leese, 94, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.
Born on November 17, 1924 in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, rural Littlestown, the daughter of Russell B. Reaver and J. Mary Schildt Reaver and the wife for nearly fifty-five years of Luther S. Leese, who died in 2000.
She is predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Reaver Reichart and her two brothers, Donald Reaver and George Reaver. She is also predeceased by her son-in-law, John C. Menges, II.
A graduate of Littlestown H.S. in 1943 and a 1945 graduate of Thompson Business College, York. She was employed by George Motter and AAA office in York. She was the office manager of Colonial Fair Dept. Store, Hanover, PA from 1960 to 1975. She was secretary at Noble Metal Inc., New Oxford from 1975 to 1979.
A member of Trinity U.C.C. since 1946. At their church bazaars she was well known for her famous sugar cakes, pumpkin pies and home-canned sauerkraut. At Trinity she was a Girl Scout leader for fifteen years. She was a life-time member of Gideon Grange #2010 and of the PA State Grange. At Gideon, she prepared and served many banquets to local service clubs from 1950-1990. She was a member of local and state chapters of Pythian Sisters. Also, a lifetime member of YWCA 1950 Wives Club, AARP, Hanover Area Historical Society, and the National Wildlife Federation.
Her artistic talents were displayed by her hand-crocheted afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her huge Easter egg tree, with her hand-painted 300 plus eggs, was viewed annually by local kindergartens.
She is survived by two daughters, Audry R. Menges, and Bonnie R. Raubenstine and husband Kirk all of Hanover, PA, and a son, Randy A. Leese and wife Kathy of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Angela Meoli and husband Anthony, Allison Orman and husband Ted, John C. Menges, III and wife Krystie, Justin C. Menges and companion, Jessica Morningstar, Kris Raubenstine and wife Heather, Brita Raubenstine Runkle and husband Scott, and a step-granddaughter, Ashley Hall and husband Toren; four great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Treva's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor, Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 as well as from 10-11 Am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made in Treva's name to Trinity U.C.C., 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019