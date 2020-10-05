Treva Leese
New Oxford - Treva A. (Loose) Leese, 91, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Brethren Home Community. Treva was the loving wife of the late Lester L. Leese, who passed away in 2010, whom she married on June 8, 1946.
Born on December 22, 1928, in Bair Station, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Bessie (Myers) Loose. She attended West York High School. Treva was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed cross-stitch and sharing her projects with family. She was a member of St. Peter's Lischey's Church. Treva leaves behind her children; Laverne Leese of Leland, NC, Larry Leese of Pocomoke City, MD, Barbara Gardner of York, SC, Brenda Maslanka of Bristow, VA, Dale Leese of Kokomo, IN, John Leese of Hanover, David Leese of Hanover, Susan Alwine of Glenville, Sharon Slusser of Hanover, and Judy Minik of Granger, IN.; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Loose. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Dohner, one brother, John Loose and one sister, Gladys Leese.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Lischey's Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Spring Grove, PA 17362; or to the Cross Keys Village Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com